Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

