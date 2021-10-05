Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

