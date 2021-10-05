Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

