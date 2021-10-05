Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.