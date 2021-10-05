Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (ASLE, ASLN, BDRBF, BIIB, BLU, BTA, CTO, GRG, RARE, SCS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 5th:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

