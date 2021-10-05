Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 5th (IS, ITOCY, JBGS, JJSF, KBCSY, KMPR, KRUS, KTB, LAWS, LESL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 5th:

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

