Analyzing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.06%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 8.85 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -3.05 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.