Analyzing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 5 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. Celcuity has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.33%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Celcuity.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 159.97 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.52 Celcuity N/A N/A -$9.47 million ($0.92) -18.25

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Celcuity N/A -99.69% -81.65%

Summary

Celcuity beats Viridian Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

