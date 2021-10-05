Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. 214,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 375,545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.