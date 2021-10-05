Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 620,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

