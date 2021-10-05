ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANRGF in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. ANRGF has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80.

