ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANPDY stock opened at $448.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.55. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $267.17 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

