Antiample Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $506.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

