Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ANFGF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

