APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.80 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Truist decreased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

APA stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.