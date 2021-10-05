Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $5,947,931.07 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,273. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

