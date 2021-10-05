AppCoins Price Up 41.2% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and $1.06 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,621,004 coins and its circulating supply is 244,621,003 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

