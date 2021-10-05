Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.34. 626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Get Appian alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after buying an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.