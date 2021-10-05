Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

