Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien Sells 89,437 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apple alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23.

AAPL stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,778,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.