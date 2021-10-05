Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa Sells 21,600 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $764,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 584,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APR. started coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apria by 63,382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

