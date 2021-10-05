Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $191,957.61 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.