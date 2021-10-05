Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $112.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

APTV stock opened at $158.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

