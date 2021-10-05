ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.