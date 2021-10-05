ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.