ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oct 5th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.22 ($44.97).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

