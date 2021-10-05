Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.36. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

