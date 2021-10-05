Ares Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $4.17 million and $1.15 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,695.12 or 0.99898954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.97 or 0.06637959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

