argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ARGX opened at $297.27 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $244.98 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.10.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

