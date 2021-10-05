Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 77,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

