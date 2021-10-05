Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of AR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.68. 430,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,975. The company has a market cap of C$832.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

