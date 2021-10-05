Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

