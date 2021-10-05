ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

ARKW traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,081. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $109.56 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70.

