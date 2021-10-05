Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.13

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.13 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 114,563 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

