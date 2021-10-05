ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $712.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $813.35 and a 200-day moving average of $714.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.