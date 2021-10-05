Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 2.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.59. 7,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,952,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
ASTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
