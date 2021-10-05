AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of AstraZeneca worth $206,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

