Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

AVIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

