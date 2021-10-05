Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.37

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 2898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

