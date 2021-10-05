ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNI opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

