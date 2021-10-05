Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Cap of $939.06 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $939.06 million and $26.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 920.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

