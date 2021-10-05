Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.55. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 145,229 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

