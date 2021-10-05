Aurox Trading Up 80% Over Last Week (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $88.47 or 0.00176089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 80% against the dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $46.18 million and $1.76 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.