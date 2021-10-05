Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.48

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $20.04. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 55,365 shares changing hands.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

