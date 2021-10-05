Autonio Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $185,327.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00141575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.93 or 1.00000804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.09 or 0.06859603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

