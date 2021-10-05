Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.80

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 968794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

