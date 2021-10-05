Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Boosted by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 602.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 2.2% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $12,734,338 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVLR traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,302. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

