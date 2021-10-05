Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 523743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
