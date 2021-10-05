Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 523743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

