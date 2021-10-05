Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

