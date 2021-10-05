Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27,601% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Axiata Group Bhd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile communication and network transmission related services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile services, interconnect services, pay television transmission services, and other data services.

