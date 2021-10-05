Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AXTG opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Axis Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

